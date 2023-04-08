Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday launched a campaign named Today's Letter under which the party will write a letter on issues of national interest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi every day till April 30.

The State unit Congress leaders, from the State Congress Office, Block Congress Office and District Congress Office, are taking up a topic every day and writing a letter to the Prime Minister.

Also Read | Punjab Government Offices To Operate From 7.30 AM to 2 PM Till July 15, Announces CM Bhagwant Mann.

Congress leaders say that people's attention should be attracted towards the real problems, so it is necessary to launch such a program in which they can voice their real problems.

Party State president Karan Mahara has named it 'Today's letter', which commenced on Saturday and will continue till April 30.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi's Repeated Visits Show How Weak BJP Is in State, Says Congress Leader DK Shivakumar.

"Congressmen will write a letter every day on at least one subject whether it is related to the Centre or the State," he said.

Senior Congress leader Navprabhat said that not only Congress workers will participate in this campaign, but we will also encourage the general public to buy a postcard and send their problems to the government in writing.

He said that nowadays attention is being diverted from real problems towards communal frenzy. "No one is talking about employment, no one is talking about price hikes, and no one is talking about women's security. There are many such issues," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)