New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the passing away of former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan and said that the veteran Communist leader worked for the welfare of people.

Achuthanandan, one of India's most respected Communist figures and a key presence in Kerala's political history, died on Monday at the age of 101 at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said.

Also Read | PM Modi's UK Trip: Piyush Goyal To Accompany PM Narendra Modi From July 23 to 24 to Britain for Signing of Free Trade Pact.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri V. S. Achuthanandan Ji, former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Communist leader.

"During his long public life, he worked for the welfare of people, especially the marginalised, and contributed to the development of Kerala. I extend my deep condolences to his family and followers," Murmu said in a post on X.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Accuses BJP MLA Prabhu Chouhan's Son Prateek of Rape, Threatens To Kill Self if Justice Not Served.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)