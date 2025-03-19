Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal (second from right)(Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The fourth National Sagarmala Apex Committee (NSAC) meeting on Wednesday decided to boost port-led development and enhance the country's maritime infrastructure.

The meeting reviewed the implementation status of key projects under the "Sagarmala" programme, the flagship programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW).

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said Sagarmala has been a game-changer in unlocking the true potential of India's maritime sector.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the huge value of maritime sector, that remained neglected for decades, was realised with Sagarmala. As we move towards Sagarmala 2.0, our focus is on bridging critical infrastructure gaps with fresh investments, driving coastal economic growth, and positioning India as a global maritime leader in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister Modiji's vision for a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047," he said.

The Ministry is executing 839 projects worth Rs 5.79 lakh crore under the Sagarmala Programme, with 272 projects already completed at an investment of Rs 1.41 lakh crore, an official release said.

Under Sagarmala, 234 port modernisation projects worth Rs 2.91 lakh crore are underway, with 103 projects completed, adding 230 MTPA capacity. In connectivity, 279 projects worth Rs 2.06 lakh crore are being implemented, with 92 projects completed, boosting 1,500 km of port links. Port-led industrialisation saw 14 projects worth Rs 55,000 crore, with 9 completed. Over 310 projects worth Rs 26,000 crore under Coastal Community Development and Inland Waterways have benefitted 30,000+ fishermen and coastal infrastructure. The Ministry has also provided Rs 10,000 crore for 119 projects across coastal states and UTs under Sagarmala, the statement added.

The release said that Sagarmala 2.0 is a visionary upgrade with a new focus on shipbuilding, repair, breaking, and recycling. Backed by Rs 40,000 crore in budgetary support, it aims to catalyse investments worth Rs 12 lakh crore over the next decade.

Sagarmala has made India's ports faster, boosted the coastal economy, revived inland waterways, and improved global logistics rankings.

Coastal shipping grew 118 per cent in a decade, Ro-Pax ferries moved over 40 lakh passengers, and inland waterway cargo rose 700 per cent. Nine Indian ports rank in the world's top 100, with Vizag in the top 20 container ports. Indian ports now outperform many advanced maritime nations on key metrics.

The meet was held under the chairmanship of Sonowal.

A major highlight of the meeting was the launch of the Sagarmala Startup Innovation Initiative (S2I2), a forward-looking program aimed at accelerating innovation and entrepreneurship in the maritime sector. S2I2 aims at empowering startups working in areas such as green shipping, smart ports, maritime logistics, shipbuilding technology, and sustainable coastal development.

The initiative will offer funding, mentorship, and industry partnerships to nurture cutting-edge solutions. Through S2I2, the maritime sector will witness a new wave of RISE -- Research, Innovation, Startups, and Entrepreneurship -- driving economic growth and unlocking transformative technological advancements. Through initiatives like S2I2 and Sagarmala 2.0, India reaffirms its commitment to maritime excellence and sustainable coastal growth.

The release said that over the past 10 years, the Sagarmala Programme has significantly advanced India's maritime infrastructure. More than 100 port modernisation projects, valued at approximately Rs 32,600 crore, have added 230 MTPA to port capacity. Additionally, over 80 port connectivity projects worth around Rs 52,000 crore have enhanced 1,500 km of connectivity to ports.

Under the Coastal Community Development pillar, fishing harbour projects have positively impacted over 30,000 fishermen. Furthermore, the Ministry has extended financial support to 119 projects worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore across coastal States and Union Territories (UT) under the Sagarmala scheme, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)