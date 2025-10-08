New Delhi [India] October 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the Haryana Pavilion at the World Expo-2025 being held in Osaka, Japan, said the state has a vital role in India's overall development.

He stated that at a time when India is emerging as a major global economic power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of achieving a $5-trillion economy, Haryana is contributing the maximum towards realising this vision, according to a release.

Saini said Haryana constitutes only 1.34 per cent of India's total geographical area and 2.09 per cent of its population. Despite this, the small state has proven to be a major engine of India's economic growth. Haryana ranks second in the country and first in North India in providing logistics facilities to industries. Offices of 400 Fortune companies are located in Gurugram, Haryana.

He said that every second car running on India's roads is manufactured in Haryana. The state also produces 52 per cent of the country's tractors. Haryana ranks second in contributing to the Central Foodgrain Pool. In the Olympics and other international sports competitions, Haryana remains the state that has won the maximum number of medals.

He stated that Haryana is a land of hope and opportunity and is counted among the most prosperous states in the country. It is a major hub for automobile, IT, and other industries. The state is well connected with advanced communication facilities, developed industrial estates, wide highways, expressways, rail networks, and metro rail systems. Every district in the state is connected to a national highway.

Every village in the state is illuminated with electricity. Adequate canals and other means are available for drinking water and irrigation. In the field of education, Haryana has established numerous world-class institutions that offer modern education across various disciplines and subjects.

Saini said that the Haryana Government has developed an ecosystem of Ease of Doing Business to accelerate industrial growth, the release said.

This has strengthened entrepreneurs' trust in the government. The government is actively promoting startups and MSMEs.

He said that as a result of various incentive schemes being implemented by the government, Haryana has today become the first choice of both domestic and international investors. In the past 11 years, 7.66 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises have been established in the state, providing employment to 39 lakh people.

Saini said Haryana has emerged as the 7th largest state in India in terms of the number of startups. Currently, Haryana has 9,500 recognized startups. The state has resolved to become India's number one startup hub. Gurugram has now become a major global centre for IT services and startups. The government has set a target to triple the number of startups in the state. Recently, financial assistance of Rs 1.14 crore has been provided to 22 startups.

The Chief Minister said that a "Fund of Funds" amounting to Rs 2,000 crore is also being established to provide financial support to startups. (ANI)

