India News | Salary Delay: Withdraw Action Against 34 Officials, Seeks UP Power Employees' Body

Ghaziabad, Jun 15 (PTI) A UP power employees' association on Monday demanded that the action taken against 34 executive engineers and subdivisional officers for the delay in the disbursal of salary be taken back and they be given yearly increment on time.

The general secretary of the UP Rajya Vidhyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh, Prabhat Singh, in a statement said the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited MD had delayed their increment for a year, which will now be given to them from July 2021, as a punishment.

Singh said the action was taken by the MD just for a four-day delay in the disbursal of employees' salaries.

The passes for the movement in the coronavirus lockdown were received late by the department due which the salary was delayed, he said, demanding the withdrawal of the decision.

