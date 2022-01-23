Lucknow, January 23: Samajwadi Party National Secretary Rajendra Chaudhary on Sunday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for assembly polls are flouting the Model Code of Conduct of the election body.

"BJP leaders, workers are violating the model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines by holding election campaign events with crowds exceeding 10 people in various constituencies including Kairana in Shamli district, which is contrary to the directions issued by the Election Commission of India. This is affecting the elections," reads the letter.

Chaudhary urged the Chief Election Commissioner to take action against the BJP leaders, workers violating the code of conduct and COVID-19 protocols in order to ensure free and fair elections. Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

