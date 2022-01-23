Chandigarh, January 23: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said 1,000 youth would be imparted training in adventure sports every year by the state government to enable them to get employment. Also, adventure sports would also be started in the hills of Kalesar, Dhosi, Aravalli and Mewat, where three to five 'adventure-sports camps' will be organised every year like camps being organised in Morni in Panchkula. A sum of Rs 2 crore will be spent every year on training in these camps, he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the youth at the closing ceremony of the training programme -- Youthpreneur -- under the Milkha Singh Adventure Sports Club organised by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department here. In the training, the youth in the age group of 16 to 29 years of Morni area were trained about entrepreneurship related to adventure sports and home-stay. Dearness Allowance Hiked: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces to Increase DA Rate from 17% to 28% Applicable from July 1, 2021.

While congratulating the youth on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Chief Minister talked about his indelible contribution to the freedom movement and called upon the youth to follow the path of patriotism shown by him.

Citing example of Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and other great personalities, Khattar said the youth is energetic. "If this energy is chanellised in the right direction, the nation will surely be on the path of progress."

While exhorting the youth to be job-givers instead of job-seekers, he said the state government is striving for the uplift of the poorest of the poor with the spirit of Antyodaya.

Many youth of the Morni area shared their experiences of training acquired in the aYouthpreneur' training programme with the Chief Minister. These youths praised the adventure sports and home-stay programme and described it as an important step in the interest of youth. Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh said it is the visionary thinking of the Chief Minister that led to the commencement of the programme.

