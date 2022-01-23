Good news for the candidates seeking jobs in the Finance Ministry, as the Ministry of Finance is inviting applications for the recruitment for the Assistant Accounts Officer post. The Ministry is carrying out the recruitment process to fill up 590 vacancies. The period of employment for the Assistant Accounts Officer will be for 3 years initially and can be extended or curtailed as required.

The Interested candidates can send their application form via e-mail or post. For further information, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Finance at finmin.nic.in. Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Short Service Commission Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Other Details.

Where to submit application to apply for Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022:

The ministry has given two ways to submit the application for Assistant Accounts Officer post.

Applicants can send the application form online through email ID at groupbsec-cga@gov.in

Applicants can send the application form can be submitted to Senior Accounts Officer (HR-3), O/o Controller General of Accounts, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Room No 210, 2nd Floor, Mahalekha Niyantrak Bhawan, Block GPO Complex, INA, Delhi-110023 through the post.

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022:

The applicants must have passed AAO (Civil)/ SAS or equivalent examination. Candidates who have qualified SAS exam and awaiting their promotion can submit their application as well.

Age Limit for Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022:

The upper age limit should be less than 56 years as of the last date of receipt of application.

Applicants must know that the last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

