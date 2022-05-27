Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje has decided to withdraw his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.

"I have withdrawn my nomination to avoid horse-trading. I'm a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj and I also have my own pride. I will strengthen Swarajya organisation in Maharashtra," he said while addressing the reporters today.

Also Read | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | When He Became PM, There Was No Problem That Did Not Exist. He … – Latest Tweet by ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan.

Sambhajiraje is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and great grandson of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Elections for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra are scheduled on June 10 and the last day to file nominations is May 31. (ANI)

Also Read | Sony Likely To Raise PS5 Production & Expand Its Games Portfolio: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)