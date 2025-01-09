New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal, on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to the District Magistrate to ensure that the status quo is maintained with respect to the private well situated near the stairs/entrance of the mosque.

The mosque committee urged the top court to issue directions to the DM and not to take any steps/actions with regard to the investigation of the well, and open the well-constructed outside the structure without due permission from this court.

"District Administration, Sambhal is conducting a purported drive to revive old temples and wells in the city with reports indicating that at least 32 old unused temples have been revived and 19 wells have been identified which are being made operational for public prayers/use," the application stated.

"The District Administration, in its purported drive for the so-called revival of old temples and wells, is giving publicity to the proposed public access being granted to the use of the well, claiming the said wells to have religious significance," it added.

It also stated that posters have also been put up around Sambhal and near the mosque indicating purportedly the location of historical wells and therein the mosque has been shown as a temple.

The mosque committee said that it has apprehensions and has already given a legal notice on December 16, 2024 to the District Administration in this regard.

"The District Magistrate has stated, as per news reports, that the well is not within the mosque and the interim order passed by this court is only with respect to things inside the mosque. While the petitioner disputes this, what is apparent is that the said private well is situated at the entrance of the mosque and partly inside it, and opening the same for Hindu prayers will result in mischief and disturb the fragile harmony and peace in the area at the moment," added the application.

Actions of the District Administration are in no manner aimed towards maintaining peace and harmony as directed by this court, although an assurance in this regard was given by the state, as reflected in the order of November 29, 2024, the Mosque Committee said.

The petitioner urged the top court to direct the District Administration to not disturb the status quo as prevailing with regard to the private well of the mosque and not to open the same to Hindu prayers.

In November 2024, the top court had stayed the trial court proceedings in the case, directing it to not to hear the matter until the petition filed by the mosque committee against the survey order is listed in the Allahabad High Court.

Tensions in Sambhal had simmered after the local court ordered a survey of the mosque on November 19. Opposing the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid people clashed with police, resulting in the death of four persons.

The survey followed a petition filed by some persons in the local court, claiming that the site of the mosque was previously a Harihar temple, dedicated to Kalki, the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and built in 1526 after demolishing the temple. (ANI)

