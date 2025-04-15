Sambhal, Apr 15 (PTI) Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid president Zafar Ali appeared before a local court on Tuesday in connection with two separate legal cases, officials said.

Sambhal has been tense since November 24 when violence took place during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city. It resulted in the deaths of four people, with several others injured in the clashes that erupted between locals and security personnel. So far, 81 people have been taken into custody in connection with the case, police said.

Ali presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Javed Akhtar in Sambhal in relation to a 2018 case involving unauthorised construction and another from 2020 related to criminal intimidation and abuse.

According to Assistant Prosecution Officer Amit Sahu, "Zafar Ali appeared today in court regarding two cases -- the first, registered on January 19, 2018 by an ASI of Kotwali Sambhal, pertains to the construction of a railing at a disputed site without prior permission.

"The second case was filed on April 3, 2020 by Maulana Muin Ashraf, son of Maulana Mohammad Hasan, a resident of Daheli Darwaza, under Sections 504 and 506 of the IPC, which involve charges of abuse and threats to life."

The court has scheduled the next hearing in both matters for May 6.

