India News | 'Same Force That Blocked Somnath Restoration Tried to Stall Ram Temple

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Somnath Temple "once again stands with the same grandeur, proclaiming India's pride and glory," but added that forces opposed to the country's cultural revival still exist.

"Today, Somnath once again stands with the same grandeur, proclaiming India's pride and glory. Unfortunately, even today there are many forces that do not want to see these spiritual and cultural centres, symbols of India's self-respect and civilisational pride, move forward with dignity and confidence," Adityanath said at the 'Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav' in Varanasi, held under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

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Yogi Adityanath alleged that the same people who opposed the restoration of the Somnath temple later attempted to create hurdles in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"We know who those people were who created obstacles during the restoration of the Somnath Mahadev temple. These are the same kinds of people who, over time, also tried to obstruct the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and repeatedly attempted to prevent a resolution to that issue," he said.

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The UP Chief Minister said post-Independence India had an opportunity to restore not just political freedom but also cultural confidence. However, he claimed that earlier governments lacked the vision to fully restore India's "civilisational self-respect."

"There was a moment after Independence when a free India could have moved these efforts forward more effectively. But there was a lack of that kind of thinking when it came to India, Indian civilisation, Sanatan traditions and restoring the country's lost self-respect."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said the current leadership had enabled the country to witness the revival of major spiritual centres.

"We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the visionary leadership we have received. It is because of that guidance that today, nearly 1,000 years after a foreign invader tried to destroy India's soul through calculated attacks, we are able to witness this celebration of Somnath's pride and restoration, while also seeing such grand events taking place at Kashi Vishwanath Dham with our own eyes," he added.

The UP Chief Minister also cited India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, recalling his participation in the Somnath temple consecration ceremony despite opposition from the government at the time.

Quoting former President Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Yogi Adityanath said invaders may have damaged physical structures, but failed to understand that "India's soul is eternal, immortal and everlasting."

"India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, had spoken words that remain deeply relevant even today. Around 75 years ago, despite opposition from the government of that time, he attended the Somnath temple's consecration ceremony and said: 'Material structures may be damaged or destroyed for some time, but the invaders forgot that India's soul is eternal, immortal and everlasting. The true expression of that eternal spirit lies in India's sacred places, its spiritual and cultural centres.' The Somnath Swabhiman Parv stands as a symbol of that very spirit," CM Yogi said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday offered prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Monday.

The Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav is part of a series of events under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv being held in Varanasi.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which was celebrated earlier this year, commemorates 1,000 years since the first attack by Mahmud of Ghazni on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The Parv celebrates the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

The sacred Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage.

Somnath Amrut Mahotsav marks 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)