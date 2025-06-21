Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 21 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday performed the magical journey of yoga, exploration, and fun in the heart of the desert in Jaisalmer on the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations.

The golden sands of Jaisalmer met the serenity of yoga amidst the breathtaking sand dunes, feeling the warm desert breeze as the body and soul aligns with the Sun.

Also Read | Yoga Gives World the Direction of Peace Amid Global Conflicts, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

Sharma participated in a large-scale yoga event in Jaisalmer, joining thousands of people in practicing various yoga asanas. He highlighted the significance of yoga in maintaining physical and mental health, stating that a healthy population is crucial for the country's progress.

The Rajasthan CM credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for popularising yoga globally, saying it has become a widely accepted practice worldwide.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Arrest Woman With Help of Decoy Customer; 2 Women and Minor Rescued.

"On the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay, I extend best wishes to everyone...Today #InternationalYogaDay is being celebrated worldwide..If we remain healthy, our country will also progress a lot...Yoga spread across the world due to the efforts of PM Modi", Bhajanlal Sharma told reporters.

He also offered prayers at Shri Tanot Mata Temple near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam. He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable."

"Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness. Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and Pawan Kalyan for hosting such a wonderful event under your inspiring leadership. It is commendable that the state of Andhra Pradesh has taken this meaningful initiative to promote yoga," said PM Modi while addressing the gathering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)