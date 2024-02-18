New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Coming down heavily on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over the events in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali, the opposition leaders demanded the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and intervention of the Central Government in the matter.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday called the Sandeshkhali case one of the most "unfortunate incidents" in the recent past.

Talking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "Sandeshkhali has been one of the most unfortunate incidents in recent pasts and in West Bengal, women do not feel safe. They are constantly being harassed. Even on earlier occasions, we've seen the kinds of problems women have undergone in the past."

"So, a lack of confidence in Mamata's governance and women's security is a big challenge in the state, especially because of infiltration. And people who are working in that region are causing social disruptions, and this is one such incident," Lekhi added.

Referring to the arrest of TMC leader Shibu Hazra, West Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar said, "Arrest happened after we put pressure, but where is the main accused, Shahjahan Sheikh? The main accused is not yet arrested."

Demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "TMC and Mamata Banerjee have always denied the incidents of Sandeshkhali. The West Bengal Chief Minister is trying to hide the incidents of Sandeshkhali. We want the Central Government and NIA to bring Sheikh Shahjahan to Tihar jail."

Advocating the National Commission of Scheduled Castes' (NCSC) call for the imposition of President's Rule in Bengal after visiting battleground Sandeshkhali, the BJP MLA said that the situation seems to have gone beyond its limits.

"We have been saying this for a long time. The situation seems to have gone beyond its limits. Women are being raped there every day. And Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in continuous touch with the criminals and infiltrators. This situation in Bengal has to be taken into the hands of the central government," BJP MLA Paul said.

Over the arrest of TMC leader Shibu Hazra, Paul said, "The matter is not over yet. Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra are the left and right hands of Sheikh Shahjaan, we want Sheikh Shahjaan."

MoS and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur alleged that democracy is being ruined in West Bengal.

"Everybody knows what is happening there. Democracy is being ruined there. Until this government (TMC) stays in power, this will continue. The central government should take some steps against this," Thakur said.

Accusing CM Mamata Banerjee of protecting the goons, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that the former will suffer a loss during the election because of the Sandeshkhali incident.

"The opposition parties who are protesting (against the Sandeshkhali incident) are being arrested. Mamata Banerjee is protecting the goons against whom people are protesting. She will suffer a loss during the election because of this," Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, the TMC leader and one of the associates of Shahjahan Sheikh, Shibu Hazra, who was arrested earlier in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence issue, was sent to police custody for eight days on Sunday.

The Basirhat subdivision court sent Hazra to eight days of police custody in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence.

Shibu Hazra was arrested in the Najat area of Basirhat in West Bengal on Saturday.

Basirhat Superintendent of Police (SP) HM Rehman earlier stated that one of the associates of Shahjahan Sheikh, Shibu Hazra, whose poultry farm was attacked by women protesters recently, was arrested from the Najat area of Basirhat.

"Shibu Hazra has been arrested from the Najat area of Basirhat in West Bengal today. A total of 18 people have been arrested, including Shibu Hazra. An investigation is underway based on the complaints we are receiving," the SP told ANI on Saturday.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides. (ANI)

