New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Monday.

He is a 1992-batch IAS officer from the Telangana cadre. Upon his assumption of charge, he was welcomed by the outgoing Secretary, Apurva Chandra and other officials of the Ministry and various media units.

Also Read | Match Made by AI: Russian Man Uses ChatGPT To Find and Propose to His Wife.

Apurva Chandra has been assigned the charge of Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Jaju previously served as Additional Secretary to the Government of India from 2018 to 2023 and Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, from October 2014 to March 2018.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Raped by Her Neighbour in West Delhi's Naraina Area, Accused Arrested.

He also served as Secretary to the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh (Electronics, IT and Communications Department) from May 2011 to October 2014.

Meanwhile, the appointment came ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls, when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seeking its third term in office. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)