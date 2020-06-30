Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Maharashtra's new chief secretary Sanjay Kumar took charge of his office on Tuesday, an official said here.

Kumar succeeded Ajoy Mehta, who will now assume the role of principal advisor to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a new position created in the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis.

Prior to this, the IAS officer was the additional chief secretary in the housing department and also held the additional charge of the home department.

