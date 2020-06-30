New Delhi, June 30: The Indian Police Service Association on Tuesday condemned acts of violence against citizens in police custody. The IPS association demanded an expeditious and fair investigation into the Tuticorin custodial deaths. The IPS Association in a tweet said, “We exhort the investigation agencies to investigate the case of Tuticorin district expeditiously and fairly.”

On Monday, The Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The order was also issued by the government regarding this. "The Governor of Tamil Nadu has also accorded his consent to the extension of the powers and jurisdiction of members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment in the whole of the State of Tamil Nadu to investigate the case," the notification read. Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Tamil Nadu Govt Removes Thoothukudi SP, S Jeyakumar to Replace Him.

P Jeyaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open a curfew imposed due to coronavirus outbreak. Jayaraju and Benicks were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning.

A CCTV footage was aired by several news channels on Monday. showing the June 19 visuals from outside the mobile accessories shops of the deceased. The video showed there was no "argument" between the father-son duo and cops which led to their arrest. However, the police claimed that a huge crowd had gathered at the mobile shop in Sathankulam, which had forced them to intervene. As per the footage, cops asked Jayaraj to come out of his shop, and he was subsequently taken into the police van.

