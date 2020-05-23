India News | Sanjay Raut Pays Courtesy Visit to Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday.

Raj Bhavan said that "this was a courtesy call".

After the meeting, Raut took to Twitter to post a picture of him greeting Koshyari with a bow.

"Well! Bhagat Singh Koshyari is elder to me so this namaskar, otherwise we had good interaction, I told him not to worry, our MVA government under leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is running fine," Raut tweeted. (ANI)

