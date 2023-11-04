Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday made a veiled attack on the Maharashtra government and questioned whether the wires of the drug trade in the state linked to the Eknath-Shinde governance.

MP Sanjay Raut also accused the state government of presenting a warm welcome to YouTuber and Bigboss winner Elvish Yadav, who has recently been accused in the Noida rave party snake venom supply case.

"The biggest drug mafia of this country who sells snake venom, which is used in rave parties. He (Elvish Yadav) came to the CM's residence. He was welcomed and performed Lord Ganapati Aarti. Are the wires of the drug trade that is happening in Maharashtra connected to the (state) government? Does CM not have intelligence about who comes to your residence? The nation wants to know because this drug case is related to the nation," Raut told ANI.

Earlier, Elvish Yadav and other celebrities paid a visit to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 24.

In connection to the Noida rave party snake venom supply case, the Gautam Budh Nagar Court on Friday remanded the five accused to 14 days' judicial custody.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Shivani Tyagi remanded the accused persons to judicial custody after a chamber hearing.

Noida police arrested the accused persons from a banquet hall in Sector 34, Noida.

Police recovered nine snakes including five cobras, one python, two double-headed snakes and one Rat Snake. Police have also recovered venom from the accused persons.

During the interrogation, the accused mentioned the role of YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the case. (ANI)

