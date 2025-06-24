Chennai, Jun 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday lamented that the Centre "sheds crocodile tears" for Tamil and other South Indian languages while it made hefty allocations for promoting Sanskrit.

Citing a media report claiming that Rs 2,532.59 crore was allocated for the promotion of Sanskrit during the last decade, the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X' "Sanskrit gets the crores; Tamil and other South Indian languages get nothing but crocodile tears."

He further stated, "feigned affection for Tamil and all the money for Sanskrit."

