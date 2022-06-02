New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori died on Thursday at a Gurugram hospital following prolonged illness, members of his family said. He was 73.

Sopori is survived by his wife and two sons Sorabh and Abhay, who also plays santoor.

Also Read | IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1544 Executive, Assistant Manager Posts At idbibank.in; Check Details Here.

He received multiple awards through his career, including the Padma Shri in 2004, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992 and the Jammu and Kashmir State Lifetime Achievement Award, Sopori learnt western classical music from Washington University and Hindustani music from his father and grandfather.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)