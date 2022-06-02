IDBI Bank will be opening online registration for the post of executives and admission of PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption of Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A’. There are around 1,544 vacancies available for these jobs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IDBI - idbibank.in.

Separately, there are 1,044 vacancies for executives post, while 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager, Grade ‘A'.

For executives role, from the total, 418 vacancies are kept for the unreserved category, while 175 for SCs, 79 for STs, 268 for OBCs, 104 for EWS, and the remaining for other categories.

As per the schedule, the bank will hold an online exam in the month of July for the selection of candidates. In order to appear for the exam, the candidates will be required to register themselves on the official website from July 3 onwards. Candidates must note that the registration process will close on June 17, 2022. Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Various Vacancies Announced, Monthly Salary up to Rs 1,12,400; Check Details Here

In terms of educational qualification, a candidate who is a graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India OR any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government - can apply for the post. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

For Executive posts, the minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum is 25 years, and for the PGDBF course or AM posts, it is 21 years and 28 years as on April 1. Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5636 Apprentice Posts At nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here

The executive will receive consolidated remuneration of ₹29,000 per month in the first year, ₹31,000 per month in the second year, and ₹34,000 per month in the third year of service.

In addition to the above, the Bank would also be contributing to the NPS account of the Executives as per norms applicable from time to time.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

To apply candidates need to visit the Bank's official website - www.idbibank.in

Then, click on the 'CAREERS/CURRENT OPENINGS' to open the link 'Recruitment of Executives on Contract' / ' Admissions to IDBI Bank

Candidates then need to complete the registration process by clicking on the "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details, and email-id.

Fill in the application form.

Validate the details and save the application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.

Upload Photo, Signature, Thumb impression, Hand-written declaration and Scribe declaration

Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed with payment.

Choose the Payment Mode ONLINE and click on 'Submit' button.

Take a printout of the document for future needs

