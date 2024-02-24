Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a Centre of Excellence on Panchakarma at the State Ayurvedic College & Hospital in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Ayush Minister also inaugurated the renovated state pharmacy within the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sonowal, said - "It gives me immense pleasure to be part of this illustrious college that has been imparting education on Ayurveda and producing countless experts on Ayurveda, reinforcing the patient care and medical sectors of the state."

"With the addition of this new Centre of Excellence on Panchakarma as well as the renovated State Pharmacy, the college is further equipped to play a pivotal role in contributing strongly to the resurgent Ayush global wellness movement. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken a leadership position in the revamp of traditional medicine worldwide. This has not only given a new lease of life to our age-old heritage, with proven efficacy in improving the quality of life for many generations but also offered the Ayush system of medicine to upgrade as per contemporary standards with empirical evidence. This has helped our traditional medicine sector grow out of its regular geography and communities to reach a wider population across communities from different parts of the world. This globalisation of the wellness movement was led by Yoga - an Ayush system of medicine, further perpetuating the rich heritage of Ayurveda and other traditional forms of medicine. Panchakarma - regarded as the elixir of modern life - is known to have a positive impact by reducing stress and its negative impact on the body and mind. With this Centre of Excellence, the students and experts will have access to the best of Panchakarma, but its ultimate benefit will percolate down to the patients who will be availing of the many advantages of Panchakarma," Sonowal said.

The Union Minister was joined by the Health & Family Welfare Minister, Government of Assam, Keshab Mahanta; the MLA of West Guwahati, Ramendra Narayan Kalita; the MLA of Dispur, Atul Bora; and the MLA of Guwahati East, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, among other dignitaries, including Ayush experts, top officials, teachers and students.

Adding further, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the insightful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have worked tirelessly to expand the traditional systems of medicine both within and outside of the country."

"As a result, the quality of life in the region has improved. We are confident that the Government Ayurvedic College will play a belligerent role in the expansion of Ayurvedic education and the medical system in the entire region in the ensuing days. The Ayush sector has thrived under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before 2014, the market value of Ayush products in India was limited to just Rs 24,000 crore, but now the country's AYUSH products are gaining a market of Rs 4.50 lakh crore worldwide. This is a remarkable feat, as the Ayush system of medicine has been undergoing a resurgence in the patient care delivery system in the country. Through Modiji's sincere efforts, yoga has gained universal popularity and Ayush systems have also become widely popular among the masses. New Ayurvedic colleges, Ayurvedic hospitals, and major capacity-building initiatives like the 100-bed Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital in Dibrugarh, along with around 500 Ayush wellness centres have been set up in Assam. We have also expanded capacity in the Ayush institutions in Pasighat and Shillong, which will further bolster the Ayush sector in the region," Sarbananda Sonowal said. (ANI)

