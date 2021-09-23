New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of three projects at New Mangalore Port on Friday.

As per a press release by the ministry, these would include laying of the foundation stone for a truck parking terminal and modification of the U.S. Mallya Gate, and dedication to the nation of the newly built business development centre.

"Due to the improved hinterland connectivity, the container and other general cargo traffic is increasing at this (New Mangalore) Port," the release stated.

"Around 500 trucks are moving daily for evacuation of cargo from New Mangalore Port to distant places outside Dakshin Kannada district and the state of Karnataka. Though the Port has provided parking facilities for about 160 trucks, the existing area is found to be insufficient. The Truck Terminal would be provided concrete pavement, gatehouse, restaurant, and dormitory in 2022-23," it added.

Further, briefing about the modifications in the U.S. Mallya Gate, the release mentioned that the East gate of the New Mangalore Port Trust is called U.S. Mallya Gate, and was named after the founder of the Port. It faces NH-66.

"The proposed modification of the gate complex has dimensions of 46.6 Mtrs. The gated complex has different lanes for the movement of trucks, four-wheeler passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, pedestrians, provisions of Radio-frequency identification (RFID) system, radiological monitoring equipment, boom barriers, etc. The work is likely to be completed by March 2022," it stated

Further, the release stated that the Business Development Centre shall have a conference hall, restaurant, post office, banks, etc. "It will provide all facilities under one roof to the EXIM trade fraternity," it read.

New Mangalore Port, the only major port of Karnataka, is ideally located between Cochin and Goa ports. Every aspect of the infrastructure is designed to ensure that vessels are sharply focused on the customers' logistical needs.

The port has 15 fully operational berths, handling containers, coal and other cargo. New Mangalore Port Trust is an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001, 14001 and International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS) compliant port due to its strict emphasis on safety security.

Being environmentally conscious, the port gives prime importance to ecological improvement projects like developing a green belt and clean up drives at the bay. (ANI)

