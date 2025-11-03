Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 3 (ANI): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's family members visited the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue at Ekta Nagar, to join the National Unity Day celebrations.

Deeply moved by this extraordinary tribute, they conveyed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for monumentalizing Sardar in such a distinguished manner, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's grandson Gautam Dahyabhai Patel (80), and his wife, Dr Nandita Gautam Patel (79), visited Ekta Nagar to join the National Unity Day celebrations.

They were accompanied by Sardar Patel's great-grandson, Kedar Gautam Patel (47), his wife Reena Kedar Patel (47), and their daughter Kareena Kedar Patel (13). Gautam Patel's cousin, Sameer Indrakant Patel (68), and his wife Rita Sameer Patel (66), were also present. The family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30th October and attended the cultural programme with him on the eve of National Unity Day. On October 31, 2025, they joined the grand celebration held to mark the occasion.

Sardar Patel's grandson, Gautam Patel, also penned a message in the visitors' book at the Statue of Unity, signed by all family members.

The message reads, "It has been a truly inspirational visit. The statue stands as a remarkable feat of engineering, design, and construction. My family and I are deeply thankful to PM Modiji and everyone involved in bringing this beautiful tribute to Sardar Patel to life. Experiencing the sights here and learning about the historical significance of Sardar's life and legacy will remain in our memories."

"I am impressed by the progress in tourism and all the educational and engaging activities here. Gujarat has a rich history and culture, and it is wonderful to have a place that presents it in such an immersive way. There is much more to explore, and we will certainly return soon. My heartfelt thanks to PM Modiji and everyone here for their dedication and for showing us, and the world, what a united India can achieve."

On this occasion, Additional Collector Gopal Bamania, on behalf of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Regulatory Authority, honoured Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's family with a replica of the statue.

The participation of Sardar Patel's family made the National Unity Day celebrations at Ekta Nagar especially memorable. The Statue of Unity, a towering emblem of the nation's unity and strength, gained added significance with the presence of his descendants during the 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's family members at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on Thursday, October 30.

Every year, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The grand celebration is jointly organised by the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat at Ekta Nagar. This year, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar, his family members visited Ekta Nagar to join the celebrations and met the Prime Minister. They also joined the cultural programme organised at the Statue of Unity on the eve of National Unity Day and viewed the performances with the Prime Minister. (ANI)

