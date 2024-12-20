Itanagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Professor Sarik K Chaudhuri of the Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh was appointed the vice-chancellor of Alipurduar University in West Bengal.

Chaudhuri, who specialises in socio-cultural anthropology, was the head of the RGU's Department of Anthropology. He has also served as the director of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh 5-Day Assembly Session Concludes; From Bill To Check Fee Hikes in Private Schools to Jan Vishwas, Check Out 10 Bills Passed Amid High-Voltage Drama and Protests.

He did his post-doctoral fellowship at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Chaudhuri on his appointment on Friday.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana December Installment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Update.

In a post on X, the CM said, "It is a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh and Rajiv Gandhi University as Prof Sarit K Chaudhuri takes on his new role as Vice-Chancellor of Alipurduar University, West Bengal."

"As a key contributor to the Unsung Heroes Project, which brought to light the forgotten patriots who shaped our nation's history, Prof Chaudhuri has made remarkable contributions to academia and society. Wishing Prof Chaudhuri great success ahead," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)