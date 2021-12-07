Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police crime branch on Tuesday booked a sarpanch for producing a fake caste certificate for contesting the recent panchayat election from a reserve seat, officials said.

The case was registered against sarpanch Santosh Kumari, and some officials who allegedly helped her obtain the certificate by fraudulent means and use it as genuine during the panchayat election in Nowshera area of Rajouri district, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found From House in Dum Dum.

A written complaint was lodged with the crime branch by Joginder Singh of Bhajnowa panchayat whose wife lost to Kumari. He alleged that Kumari had procured a forged Schedule Caste certificate and contested from the reserved seat.

During preliminary verification of revenue records, it was found that the certificate prima facie was fraudulently obtained with the help of the accused government officials.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Assaulted with Hammer, Iron Rods in Faridabad Over Old Enmity; Two Held.

Subsequently, a case was registered at the crime branch, Jammu and investigation taken up, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)