Faridabad, December 7: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly brutally assaulted by trio in Faridabad on Monday over an old enmity. According to reports, the victim, identified as Manish Gujjar, was on his bike when the three accused came in a car and allegedly hit his vehicle and he fell. Following which, the accused opened fire but the victim managed to escape. The trio then allegedly assaulted Gujjar with iron rods, sticks and hammer.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, when some passersby tried to rescue the victim, the suspects threatened them with a pistol. DCP Narender Kadiyan reportedly said that a police control room van while crossing the stretch witnessed a crowd and stopped near the spot. The victim was rushed to a hospital and id undergoing treatment. He has reportedly sustained injuries and fractures in his legs. Faridabad Shocker: Minor Raped By Staffer at Private Hospital; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The incident took place allegedly because of an old rivalry among the victim and the accused. Two of them were arrested and during interrogation revealed that he victim had allegedly assaulted the suspects' cousin earlier this year who is still bedridden. "They revealed that Gujjar had assaulted their brother with a hammer. He had received over 10 fractures,” said DCP Kadiyan was quoted as saying by the HT. Haryana Shocker: Spurned Lover Rapes, Stabs 22-Year-Old Woman in Faridabad Hotel; Arrested.

Two of the accused, identified as Lalit Kumar and Pradeep Singh, were arrested by the police while the third accused, identified as Sachin Kumar, managed to flee the spot. Investigation is underway to track him down. A case has been registered against the trio under section 307, section 506, section 323 of the IPC and relevant sections of Arms Act.

