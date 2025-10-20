New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have restored the Inmarsat satellite phone services for over 30 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district who are currently stranded at sea amid turbulent weather conditions, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

FM Sitharaman said that the private operator has temporarily resumed connectivity for several users and with the weather alert reaching most of the fishermen stranded at sea, they are taking precautionary measures to return safely.

Sharing an X post, Sitharaman wrote, "Heartening to note that Inmarsat satellite phone services have been restored for over 30 fishermen currently out in the deep sea, following the intervention of @BSNLCorporate and @DoT_India. The private operator has temporarily resumed connectivity successfully for many users, enabling communication with those at high sea."

Sitharaman conveyed the development to Father Thomas of St. Mary's Church, located in Vallavilai village, Kanyakumari.

She wrote, "With the weather alert now reaching most of the fishermen, they are taking necessary precautionary measures to return safely. BSNL and @DoT_India are working closely with the private operator to ensure that services are restored for the remaining fishermen as per their requirements."

"My office has conveyed about the phone services being restored to the Father Thomas, Vallavalai village, who expressed his relief and gratitude," the X post added.

Earlier on Sunday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Central government is working to restore satellite phone connectivity for several fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district who are currently stranded at sea amid turbulent weather conditions.

She had spoken to Father Thomas, and was informed about the loss of satellite phone connectivity with several fishermen currently in deep sea waters.

The issue of the fishermen from Vallavilai village in Kanyakumari was first flagged by the Fishermen Cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sitharaman said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to move west-northwestward and intensify into a deep depression, prompting precautionary measures.

According to the IMD, sea condition would become rough to very rough over Southeast and adjoining southwest and Eastcentral Arabian Sea from Monday evening over central parts of south.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Comorin Area and along and off Karnataka, Kerala and adjoining South Tamil Nadu coasts till October 21 and over southwest and adjoining southeast and west central Arabian Sea during October 22 and 23, the meteorological department said in a press release. (ANI)

