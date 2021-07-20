New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Delhi's Power Minister Satyendar Jain has accepted his Goa counterpart Nilesh Cabral's "challenge" for a debate on the AAP government's model of electricity supply in the national capital.

This comes as the Aam Aadmi Party tries to make inroads into Goa politics.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced his guarantees to combat the "deplorable electricity" situation in Goa.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha had challenged Cabral for a debate which the latter said would have been possible had Delhi's power minister come to the state.

Following which, Jain said he accepts the challenge and will be in Goa to have the debate.

"Earlier this month, Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal announced his first guarantee of providing 300 units of free electricity in Goa. Since then, a lot of allegations and misinformation have been spread by the BJP ministers," Jain said.

"Yesterday, in an interview with a Goan reporter, Goa's power minister Nilesh Cabral challenged me for a debate on the Kejriwal Model of Electricity. I accept his challenge and will be there in Goa on Monday," he said.

