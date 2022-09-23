New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyender Jain on Friday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a sessions court order allowing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) petition for the transfer of his case to another judge.

Principal District and Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue Court had earlier allowed an ED petition for transfer of his case to another judge.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra appearing for Jain mentioned the matter before the division bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Friday and sought urgent listing of the matter. The bench allowed the mentioning and listed the matter for Monday.

The move, come hours after a Rouse Avenue court transferred the money laundering case, in which Satyender Jain is an accused, to another court on Friday morning around 10:45am.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta agreed to transfer the Satyender Jain money laundering to another judge and listed the matter afresh for hearing today itself.According to the order the case was transferred to Special Judge Vikas Dhull. Earlier it was heard at length by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel.

On Thursday, during arguments of ED, ASG SV Raju claimed that there was an attempt to seek medical bail by using false medical reports. The court didn't take any action. He has been handling the Delhi Prisons too as a Minister and can use power, money, and influence.

"Satyendar Jain was also the jail minister. He spent most of the time in the hospital during judicial custody, the medical report was given fake...we gave all the documents to the court, but nothing happened," ASG Raju added.

Appearing for Satyendar Jain, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that he was shifted to LNJP Hospital and as per the jail manual and there was no violation. When the same judge granted remand to Satyendar Jain then it was fine, Sibal contended.

ED plea seeking the transfer of the case to another is clearly showing a malafide contention, Sibal said. The ground taken by the ED is totally vague, he had claimed. Earlier the court of District Judge had stayed Satyendar Jain's trial after ED plea sought transfer of the case and issued notice to all the accused persons. (ANI)

