Shimla, Feb 3 (PTI) The Sayunkt Kisan Manch has taken strong exception to the Centre's move to cut funds under the Market Intervention Scheme, and threatened to launch an agitation if the budget for the scheme is not raised to Rs 5,000 crore.

“The Union government has betrayed apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir by reducing the budget under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) from Rs 1,550 crore last year to just Rs 1 lakh in the Union Budget 2023-24 budget," a statement issued by the Manch said.

Also Read | Fuel Price Rise in Punjab: Petrol, Diesel To Get Costlier After State Government Imposes 90 Paise per Litre Cess.

Under the scheme, fruit and vegetable produce, not covered under MSP (minimum support price), is purchased by the government, and the money is provided by the central and state governments in 50:50 ratio, it said.

"The decision of the government will harm the interests of apple, citrus fruits, garlic, cauliflower, coconut, mustard, and spices growers, and in case, the government does not retract, the farmer community will launch a big agitation," the statement added.

Also Read | Adani Group Crisis: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Says 'Our Loans to the Embattled Business Firm Are Secure'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)