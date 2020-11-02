New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked all the district courts concerned to expedite the hearing in the cases pending against foreign nationals, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, asked all the district courts concerned to expedite the hearings involving foreign Jamaat attendees.

The petitioners submitted before the bench that even though 36 of the foreign Jamaat attendees were discharged by the court under the Foreigners Act by various sessions courts in Maharashtra and other states, revision petitions have been filed by the police.

"It has become a punishment for them, even after discharge the revision applications are filed, and matters will now be heard on November 7 and 10. They are not being allowed to go back to their countries," senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, appearing for many petitioners, submitted.

The bench said that the court hopes that the matters, involving these accused Jamatis, will be decided speedily and adjourned the matter for further hearing on November 20.

Several foreign nationals had attended the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital earlier this year, which had reportedly become an epicenter for coronavirus spread across the country. (ANI)

