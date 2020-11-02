Jaipur, October 2: In the wake of the major protest by the Gujjar community over reservation in Rajasthan, internet services in several parts of the state have been temporarily suspended. The places where internet is suspended includes Kotputli, Patwa, Shahpura, Viratnagar, Jamwa Ramgarh, Dudu Madhorajpura, and Mozamabad for 24 hours from 5 pm today. The Western Railway informed that due to Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan, train movement has been affected between Hindaun City - Bayana section in Rajasthan. It added that 19 trains have been diverted and one train has been rescheduled. Gujjar Agitation: Rajasthan Government Invokes National Security Act in 8 Districts.

The massive Gujjar organisation began its quota stir on Sunday. The protest comes a day after community leaders held talks with the Rajasthan government and reached a consensus on 14 points. Ahead of the agitation, mobile internet services, SMS, MMS was suspended for 24 hours in parts of Rajasthan. The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti had earlier called for an agitation from November 1. Rajasthan Gujjar Protest: Agitators Block Railway Tracks in Bharatpur; 7 Trains Re-Routed.

On the first day of the protest on Sunday, people gathered in large numbers and blocked a rail track in Bharatpur’s Bayana. Police informed that the agitation will affect traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route. On Saturday, Gurjar leader Himmat Singh said the talks with the government were positive.

Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, who is the convener of the organisation, said he is waiting for State Sports and Youth Minister Ashok Chandna to come to Bayana from Jaipur. He had asked the members of the community to reach Pilupura in Bayana of Sawai Madhopur district on November 1 to start an agitation on reservation-related issues.

