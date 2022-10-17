New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea of the Kerala government against the decision of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to lease out Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd.

A bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi declined to interfere with the decision saying that the private entity has been managing and operations of the aiport since October 2021 and there is no reason to interfere at this stage.

The Supreme Court clarified that the question regarding land ownership on which the airport is situated would remain open.

In February last year, the Kerala government moved the top court against the AAI's decision to allow the Adani Group to operate, manage and develop the airport for 50 years. The appeal was filed against the Kerala High Court order which had declined the State government's plea.

The state-run Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) participated in the bid held but Adani Enterprises quoted the highest and won the bid in February 2019.

The Kerala government had termed the decision of the AAI as "arbitrary" to prefer a private party and ignoring the offer of the Kerala government to operate and manage the airport at the same commercial rates as quoted by Adani Enterprises.

The government also contended that it has experience in handling the management of airports. Adani Enterprises has no previous experience in handling airports and the AAI's decision will not advance the public interest. (ANI)

