New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition which raised the issue of conducting Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches during the COVID-19 surge, observing some of the prayers have become infructuous with the passage of time.

The petition was filed by a Delhi-based man in April last year.

"With regard to rest of the prayers, we see no reason to entertain this petition," said a bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat.

During the hearing, the petitioner told the bench the plea was filed during the COVID-19 period when a lockdown was imposed across cities.

"It has become infructuous now," the bench observed.

The petitioner insisted it must be enquired as to why IPL matches were conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were dying due to the deadly virus.

He referred to the covid-induced lockdown period and said even migrant labourers were not allowed to move during that time.

The bench observed several precautions were taken during the IPL and that was an activity which was permitted by the authority concerned.

"You are again mixing up certain things. There were certain zones, certain times, certain periods within which there was no activity. There were certain relaxations which happened thereafter," the court observed, when the petitioner touched upon his other prayers like withdrawing permission for conducting the IPL and launching criminal prosecution against the organisers.

It then dismissed the plea.

