New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Sunday inaugurated a mega legal services camp at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and flagged off five mobile vans which will travel through various parts of the southern state to spread awareness about the legal services available to citizens.

While inaugurating the camp as part of the ongoing pan-India campaign, Justice Lalit, who is also the executive chairman of National Legal Services Authority, said COVID-19 pandemic has not dampened the spirits of the legal services institutions and has rather lifted the spirits to render more and better services.

“The inauguration commenced with Justice Uday Umesh Lalit flagging off five mobile vans, which would travel through various parts of Tamil Nadu and would spread awareness about legal services that are made available to common people by the legal services institutions,” said a press note issued by the legal services authority.

It said, during the ceremony, Justice Lalit awarded a copy of collector's sanction order for earmarking a piece of land as burial site to a group of transgenders, who had already petitioned the legal services authority during the pan-India campaign seeking establishment of burial site in their locality.

The press note said that in the camp, 26 children orphaned during the pandemic were given Rs 3 lakh each while disability certificates were distributed to more than 50 differently-abled persons.

“Five motorised vehicles designed for the use of differently-abled persons were also handed over to the beneficiaries. Thirty crop insurance benefits were also given. Widow of a fisherman, who lost his life in high seas, received Rs 3 lakh,” it said, adding that several other benefits were also extended by various departments.

It said over 600 people from various vulnerable communities participated in the camp and awareness was created among them about the existence of government welfare schemes and legal aid.

The press note added that the inaugural ceremony was also attended by Madras High Court judges Justice M Duraiswamy, who is the executive chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority, and Justice T Raja, who is the chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee.

