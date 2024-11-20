New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Maharashtra authorities over allotment of e-rickshaws licences in Matheran, a hill station in the state, and warned them not to make a mockery of the apex court's order.

The top court had said on January 10 that e-rickshaws would be provided only to those pulling hand-rickshaws in order to compensate them for their loss of employment.

Also Read | TRAI Says Registered Complaints Against Spam Calls Dropped 20% in October 2024 Due to Several Measures To Combat Issue of Unregistered Senders.

Automobiles are not allowed in the hill station, which is located nearly 85 kilometres from Mumbai.

On April 15, the top court had limited to 20 the number of e-rickshaws in Matheran until further orders.

Also Read | Hyderabad Boiler Blast: 1 Dead, 3 Others Injured in Chemical Reactor Explosion at Aurore Pharmaceuticals in Malkajgiri.

Later in July, the apex court had asked the principal district judge of Raigad to ask a judicial officer to inquire into the dispute over allotment of e-rickshaws to hand-rickshaw pullers.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was informed that e-rickshaw licences have also been given to people other than hand-rickshaw pullers.

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the matter, said the apex court had directed the principal district judge to carry out an inquiry as to whom they have actually given those licences and a detailed report has been placed before the court.

"The government has actually made a mockery of your lordships' order," the amicus said, adding that people like nagar palika employees and hotel managers have also been given licences.

When the bench asked who was operating the e-rickshaws there, it was informed that people who have been given the licences were operating.

"Why a corporator's wife has been given two licences?" the bench asked.

It warned that the court would call the concerned collector before it on the next date of hearing.

"Don't make a mockery," the bench told the counsel appearing for the state authorities and posted the matter for further hearing on November 27.

In its April 15 order, the apex court had permitted the e-rickshaw owners, who were earlier handcart pullers, to use the same for transporting tourists and the local population.

During the hearing in July, the state had filed an affidavit saying that rickshaws were allotted to the original licence handcart pullers.

It had noted one of the applicants had claimed that e-rickshaws were not allotted to the original hand-rickshaw pullers but to the hotel owners etc.

"We find that in view of this disputed position, it will be appropriate that the principal district judge, Raigad, through a judicial officer conducts an enquiry into this disputed position and submit a report," it had said.

The bench was dealing with some applications raising issues with regard to permitting e-rickshaws and laying down of paver blocks on roads in Matheran.

In its February 24 last year order, the bench had noted the submission that Matheran's special status was recognised by the apex court and the Ministry of Environment and Forests issued a notification on February 4, 2003 declaring the hill station and the surrounding region as an eco-sensitive zone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)