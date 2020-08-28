New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Stating that COVID-19 cannot be a ground for postponing the Bihar elections, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to defer the assembly polls till the state is free of the novel coronavirus.

The Election Commission of India will consider everything, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Drilling Rhea Chakraborty at Mumbai's DRDO Guesthouse.

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said it is a premature petition as no notification for the assembly polls has been issued till now.

The petitioner, Avinash Thakur, had sought a direction to the Chief Election Commissioner to postpone the polls due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the ground that the Representation of the People Act provides for the deferment of polls in extraordinary situations.

Also Read | Amritsar Building Collapse: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Roof of Building Collapses in Guru Nanak Pura Area Due to Heavy Rainfall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)