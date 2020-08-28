Amritsar, August 28: In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed while several others were injured after a roof of a building collapsed in Punjab late on Thursday night. According to a report by ANI, the incident was reported from Guru Nanak Pura area in Amritsar. Reports inform that the roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the area. Apart from the three people who lost their lives, four others have been injured and were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash parts of Punjab, leading to waterlogging and flood-like situations in several low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday had predicted heavy rainfall over several parts of central and north India for the next four days. "Heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Telangana for August 28", the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

Here's the tweet:

Amritsar: Three people killed, four injured after roof of a building collapses, in Guru Nanak Pura area, following heavy rainfall last night pic.twitter.com/YePkMlopla — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

On Thursday, a similar incident was reported from Gujarat where two young girls were killed after wall of their neighbour's house collapsed. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place in Nodhana village of the Bharuch district.

In July, Chandigarh received 6 mm less rainfall from the normal which is around 283.3 mm. The IMD had predicted that light rain and thundershowers would continue in the coming week of August, and the rain will touch the normal level.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).