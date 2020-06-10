India News | SC Refuses to Stay HC Order Quashing AP Govt Ordinance to Curtail Tenure of SEC

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to stay the order of the High Court striking down an ordinance promulgated by the Andhra Pradesh government curtailing the tenure of the state poll panel chief from five years to three.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy issued notices and sought response from the State Election Commission (SEC) and Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who was restored as state poll panel chief.

The top court agreed to hear the plea of state government challenging the recent decision of Andhra Pradesh High Court striking down the ordinance and asked Kumar and others to file their response in two weeks.

"Issue notice returnable in two weeks," the bench said in its order.

During the hearing, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Andhra Pradesh Government, said the order should be stayed as the high court erred in its findings.

However, the bench declined to interfere with the order of the high court and said "there are some constitutional issues involved, which require hearing".

The bench told Dwivedi it was not satisfied that the motives of the state government were entirely innocent.

“How can you pass an ordinance like this?” the bench told Dwivedi.

He replied that the High Court had quashed the ordinance and the incumbent was appointed.

On May 29, the high court had struck down the Ordinance promulgated on April 10 by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government, curtailing the tenure of the SEC from five to three years.

It also quashed a Government Order appointing retired judge V Kanagaraj as the new chief and restored retired bureaucrat Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as chief of the state poll panel.

Justice V Kanagaraj, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, had assumed charge as the SEC on April 11, replacing Ramesh Kumar.

The High Court had delivered the judgment on a batch of writ petitions, including the one by Ramesh Kumar, challenging the Ordinance and the appointment of a new SEC.

The YSR Congress government had on April 10 abruptly removed Ramesh Kumar from the post by promulgating the ordinance, amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, curtailing the tenure of the SEC to three years from five.

