New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Calcutta High Court order vacating a two-year-long restraint on WB police in registering FIR against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The top court also directed Calcutta HC Chief Justice to hear a fresh plea relating to the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra passed the order.

Also Read | ‘Mere Charo Taraf Bam Laga Hai’, Elderly Woman in Legal Soup For Spreading Bomb Rumours At Pune Airport.

Suvendu Adhikari has challenged July 20's order of Calcutta HC vacating a two-year-long restraint on WB police in registering FIRs against him. He has anticipated grave harassment and threat to liberty.

Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Calcutta HC's recent order could lead to the registration of multiple FIRs against the petitioner Suvendu Adhikari who is the Leader of Opposition in the State of West Bengal. He has anticipated grave harassment and threat to liberty.

Also Read | Germany: Endangered Red Panda Gives Birth to 2 Cubs at Zoo.

Advocate Siddhesh S Kotwal has filed the petition for the petitioner Adhikari.

Suvendu Adhikari claimed that post the assembly elections, the ruling party has been harassing the Petitioner and they have registered several false cases against him.

The Calcutta High Court on September 6, 2021, granted interim protection to Adhikari in various FIRs.The said order of HC was challenged in the Supreme Court but the top court refused to interfere.

Calcutt High Court on December 8, 2022, directed that each and every FIR referred to in the Petition by Adhikari shall remain stayed and the Police shall not register any further FIRs against the Petitioner Adhikari without court permission.

The petitioner said that the Calcutta High Court order dated December 8, 2022, has been challenged before the top court five times, but the position remains unaltered.

"A Public Interest Litigation was filed against the Petitioner (Adhikari) on 18.07.2023, to address the alleged provocation, threats/acts and menacing statements made by the Petitioner. The Petitioner therein- Suman Singh prayed that the Public Interest Litigation be treated as a complaint and FIR be registered against Suvendu Adhikari," read the plea.

"Notably, the Petitioner therein holds strong political interests and the so-called Public Interest Litigation was initiated solely to satisfy the political vendetta against the Petitioner," added the plea. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)