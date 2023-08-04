Mumbai, August 4: Panic engulfed Pune airport when an elderly woman screamed "bomb", revealing a potential threat targeting the facility. After the intervention of the authorities, the woman was detained. Now, the elderly woman is in legal soup for spreading false rumours of a human bomb threat at Lohegaon Airport in Pune. The incident occurred on a Thursday, leading to widespread fright at Pune Airport. The Pune police acted swiftly and registered a case against her after Deepali Zaware (33), a constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), reported the incident at Vimantal Police Station.

According to media reports, the 72-year-old woman, a resident of Gurugram, made alarming claims while passing through the passenger screening room at Lohegaon Airport. She reportedly screamed, 'Mere Charo Taraf Bam Laga Hai' (There are bombs all around me). This statement immediately raised concern among the vigilant jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force, who were responsible for passenger checks. Bomb Scare: Qatar Airways Passengers Offloaded From Flight After Man Shouts 'Bomb' in Aircraft at Kolkata Airport, Accused Detained.

Upon hearing the screams, the senior officials were promptly alerted, and they conducted a thorough examination of the woman without wasting a moment. However, no bomb-like object was found in her possession during the investigation. Despite this, the authorities treated the matter seriously and decided to take legal action against her. The decision was made in light of the false information she spread, which caused panic among travellers and airport staff. A case has been registered against the woman. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Claiming To Be Suicide Bomber Threatens To Blow Himself Outside Bank in Jeedimetla With Fake Bomb Vest, Arrested.

Earlier on August 1, a woman was arrested by the Nedumbassery police after she allegedly raised a hoax bomb threat at the Cochin International Airport. Due to the bomb scare, domestic flights were delayed by at least an hour. The accused was identified as Sheeba Sunny of Thrissur. She was to fly to Mumbai on an Indigo flight at 7 am. According to the reports, the woman was allegedly irritated by this additional checking and claimed that there was a bomb in her baggage.

