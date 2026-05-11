India News | SC Stays Recount Result, Restores Congress' TD Rajegowda as Sringeri MLA in Interim Relief

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted an interim relief to Congress leader TD Rajegowda, allowing him to continue as the MLA from Karnataka's Sringeri constituency for the time being, despite a recent vote recount that had declared BJP candidate DN Jeevaraj the winner.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran directed restoration of status quo ante (state of affairs before the recount), while observing that the Returning Officer's exercise of reverifying already validated postal ballots was prima facie invalid.

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Thus, restoring Rajegowda as MLA for now, and also directed that steps be taken to restore him as MLA.

"All steps taken in pursuance of the aforestated exercise undertaken by the returning officer shall remain in abeyance till the appeal is decided. Such order requires restoration of status quo ante and steps shall be taken to effect the same," it ordered.

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The matter relates to the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, where Congress's Rajegowda was declared the winner from the Sringeri constituency by a narrow margin of 201 votes.

The outcome was later challenged by BJP candidate Jeevaraj through an election petition before the Karnataka High Court.

The High Court on April 6 directed a recount of postal ballots, including the re-verification of 279 rejected postal votes. Subsequently, on May 3, 2026, the Returning Officer announced a revised result, reportedly deducting 255 votes from Rajegowda's tally and declaring Jeevaraj as the winning candidate.

Rajegowda then moved the Supreme Court, filing an appeal against the High Court order.

Rajegowda contended that though the High Court had only ordered the re-verification of 279 rejected postal ballots, the Returning Officer also recounted 562 valid postal ballots that were in Rajegowda's favour.

The apex court has now posted the matter for further hearing on May 21. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)