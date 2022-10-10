New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on October 17 a plea that has raised the issue of infrastructure in district courts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat said the issue has been engaging the attention at the conference of chief justices and chief ministers.

The apex court initially told advocate M L Sharma, who has filed the petition, that it would not entertain the plea.

"This issue has been engaging the attention in the chief justices' and chief ministers' conference and it is being seriously given a thought," the bench observed.

Sharma told the court that the issue is serious.

When he said a "copycat" had filed another public interest litigation (PIL) petition on the issue, the bench said, "Do not accuse people of being copycat and all."

The bench observed that when Justice Ranjan Gogoi was the CJI, the matter relating to infrastructure in district courts was being taken up on a priority basis in a suo motu petition and because of the COVID-19 situation, it could not be taken up thereafter.

The top court said it would list Sharma's plea on October 17 along with the other matter on the similar issue.

