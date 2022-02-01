New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will list for hearing the appeal filed by former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal challenging the order of the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court, which has rejected his application for in-camera hearing in the 2013 sexual assault case.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said it will list the matter for hearing after senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Tejpal, mentioned the plea for listing saying two judges have recused from hearing the case.

"We listed it before one judge, he recused and now another recused. Okay, we will list it again," CJI said.

Yesterday, Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing the case. Before that Justice L Nageswara Rao had recused himself saying he had appeared in 2015 as the counsel for the State of Goa in the case.

Tejpal, in his appeal has sought an in-camera hearing of the appeal filed by the State of Goa against his acquittal in the sexual assault case.

The trial court in Goa on May 21, 2021, had acquitted Tejpal of all charges levelled against him including wrongful confinement, assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment and rape against his female colleague.

After the Goa police filed an appeal against Tejpal's acquittal, he moved the High Court with an application seeking an in-camera hearing of the matter. High Court had rejected his plea.

Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting his then-colleague in an elevator of a hotel in Goa on November 7, 2013, and November 8, 2013. (ANI)

