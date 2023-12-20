Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday passed an interim stay on a single bench order that directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to produce a district-wise panel of candidates for school jobs in the state.

The court did not restrain the CBI and ED to continue their investigations on the matter.

The division bench, presided by Justice Soumen Sen, ordered an interim stay on the single bench order that had directed the state's primary education board to produce before it a district-wise panel of candidates for the recruitment process for the year 2016.

The board challenged the order of the single bench of Justice Amrita Sinha claiming that there is no provision in its rules for producing district-wise panel..

The division bench, also comprising Justice Uday Kumar, directed that the matter will be heard again on January 4.

