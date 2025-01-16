New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Directorate of Education, Delhi government has issued orders to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class IX and XI on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken following the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 due to the increasing pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read | Pune Robbery: Trio Held for Committing Series of Thefts in Maharashtra, Stealing Jewellery Worth over INR 1 Crore.

The order applies to all government, government-aided, unaided recognized private schools under DOE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

The official order reads, "All Heads of Schools of Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX & XI in a 'Hybrid Mode' i.e., both in physical and online mode."

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 2 Held for Raping Minor Girl at Guest House Through His Friend on Pretext of Birthday Celebrations.

Meanwhile, Delhi is experiencing cold waves, which are contributing to elevated levels of air pollution.

The air quality in the national capital dropped down to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 344 in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to the data published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Delhi's air quality has deteriorated with recorded AQI of 287 (IITM) and 291 (IMD) at Lodhi Road. Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium reported 368, Mandir Marg 378, Mundka 372, and NSIT Dwarka 242. Najafgarh recorded 255, Narela 377, Nehru Nagar 394, and North Campus, DU 382 (IMD). Okhla Phase-2 reported an AQI of 380, Patparganj 390, and Pusa recorded 355.

R K Puram reported an AQI of 373, Rohini 399, Shadipur 313, and Sirifort 360. Sonia Vihar recorded 315, Sri Aurobindo Marg 222, Vivek Vihar 414, and Wazirpur 408. The data highlights that Vivek Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 414, indicating severe pollution levels.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

On January 12, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage-III measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), following an improvement in Delhi's air quality. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)