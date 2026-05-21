‘Papa, They Will Kill Me’: UP Newlywed Calls Father for Help, Found Hanging Hours Later

A 19-year-old newlywed woman was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' house in Bagadpur Choiya under Adampur police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on Tuesday night - just hours after she called her father in distress, begging him to take her home and fearing for her life. Her family has alleged dowry death, accusing her husband and in-laws of murdering her after months of harassment over an additional dowry demand of INR 10 lakh.

A Last, Desperate Phone Call

Pushpendri Devi called her father Balbeer Singh around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. What followed was a conversation he will never forget. "She was crying helplessly on the phone, begging me to take her home. My daughter kept saying, 'Papa, they will kill me.' I tried to console her and told her I would come, but before I could even reach her, I was told she was dead. I could never imagine that our last conversation would end like this," he said. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Reward Doubled to INR 30,000 for Husband Samarth Singh’s Information As SIT Probe Intensifies.

Marriage, Harassment and an INR 10 Lakh Demand

Pushpendri had married Ompal, a farmer from Khumawali in the Gajraula area, on February 13 this year. According to her father, the family had given dowry as per their capacity at the time of marriage, but Pushpendri's in-laws were allegedly unhappy from the start and had been continuously demanding more money - approximately INR 10 lakh. Her family alleged that the harassment had been relentless since the day she entered her marital home. Nagpur Shocker: Newlywed Woman Strangled to Death Over Dowry Harassment in Maharashtra.

UP Newlywed Found Dead Hours After Calling Father

प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना आदमपुर पर सुसंगत धाराओ में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था सामान्य है। — Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) May 20, 2026

FIR Registered, Accused Absconding

An FIR has been registered against Pushpendri's husband Ompal, father-in-law Rajendra, mother-in-law Indrawati and two others under BNS sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), and sections 3/7 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. All accused are currently at large.

Circle Officer Pankaj Kumar Tyagi confirmed the development, saying, "The body was sent for post-mortem and ligature marks appeared around her neck. The exact cause of death can only be known after the autopsy report. Meanwhile, teams have been formed to nab the accused, who are presently at large."

Family Alleges Murder Staged as Suicide

Pushpendri's family has rejected the suicide angle entirely. They alleged that her in-laws assaulted her, killed her and then hanged the body to make it look like suicide. With the accused still on the run and the autopsy report awaited, the case has shaken the district and renewed calls for swift action in dowry harassment cases across Uttar Pradesh.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).