New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Centre has extended the tenure of Science and Technology Secretary Abhay Karandikar by one year, according to an official order.

Karandikar was in September 2023 appointed to the post. He was then working as the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved an extension in the tenure of Prof Karandikar as secretary, Department of Science and Technology for a period of one year, with effect from July 1, 2025, said the order issued on Tuesday by the Personnel Ministry.

The ACC has also approved an extension in the tenure of Sanjay Garg, Additional Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, and Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for a period of one year beyond August 24, 2025 -- up to August 24, 2026.

Garg is a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Kerala cadre.

